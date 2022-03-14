(Bloomberg) -- Global prices of soybean meal, a key component of animal feed, climbed to the highest in more than seven years as Argentina suspended export registrations for meal and oil on talk of a pending increase in taxes, yet another sign of countries moving to protect their domestic market.

Governments are taking steps to safeguard local supplies as the war in Ukraine tightens global markets already stretched by drought and a recovery in demand. Hungary and Indonesia are also among nations that have imposed trade curbs on farm exports ranging from grains to cooking oil.

While Brazil is the world’s biggest exporter of soybeans, Argentina is the largest shipper of soybean meal and oil. The Argentine government typically puts a block on the export register before increasing taxes on shipments, in order to stop farmers from preempting the hike with a flood of selling.

Wheat and cooking oils recently reached records amid a broad surge in commodity prices, pushing food costs to the highest ever. The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization has said that food costs could soar a further 22% as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stifles trade and slashes future harvests. Ukraine and Russia account for more than a 10th of all calories traded globally.

Still, wheat fell on Monday as traders weigh future supplies of the food staple against demand that may be rationed by high prices. Ukraine and Russia account for more than 25% of global wheat exports. Corn also declined, though soybeans edged higher, helped by the Argentine move and prospects for lower South American harvests because of drought.

