(Bloomberg) -- Holcim Ltd. will raise prices several times in 2022 to pass on soaring outlays on energy supply for a second year in a row in an industry that usually fixes contracts once annually.

Energy costs account for about 10% of operating costs, and high prices already prompted the Swiss cement producer to make a number of adjustments last year, Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch said Friday on a call with reporters. Holcim expects to continue offsetting the supply crunch this year.

The shares rose as much as 3.2% in Zurich trading.

“We see very strong demand and have good order books” for 2022, Jenisch said. Higher prices will be necessary to “offset the cost inflation we are seeing in the market”.

Holcim is benefiting from operating some 2,300 global production sites selling products locally like cement and rock fragments for road construction, helping to insulate the company from the multiple global supply chain problems hitting a number of industries. Growth this year should come from Holcim’s Solutions & Products division that makes roofing systems and brick-laying mortar and further acquisitions.

