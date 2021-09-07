(Bloomberg) -- Swiss cement maker Holcim Ltd. may face fresh criminal charges in France after its Lafarge SA unit lost a lawsuit in a case over allegations it paid a terrorist group to keep a plant operating in war-torn Syria.

Judges at France’s top court ruled against Lafarge on Tuesday, paving the way for charges of complicity in crimes against humanity to be reinstated. The judgment topples a decision by a lower tribunal, which dismissed the accusations.

The top court instructed a different panel of judges at the lower jurisdiction, the Paris court of appeals, to reexamine the matter. Holcim representatives declined to comment immediately after the decision.

Holcim shares fell 2.1% at 2:37 p.m. in Zurich, almost seven times the country’s benchmark index.

The case emerged just months after the 2015 tie-up between Swiss and French cement rivals and has been a thorn in side of the combined company ever since. An internal probe found “significant errors of judgment” after money was paid to armed Syrian groups to safeguard the factory, triggering the departure of its first CEO. French investigators also charged Lafarge in 2018 with violating an embargo, putting lives in peril and terrorism funding.

The Cour de Cassation added in its Tuesday ruling that it considers a company can aid and abet crimes against humanity even if it has no intention of being associated to them. “It’s sufficient to have been aware of the preparation or carrying out of these acts and that some help or assistance facilitated them,” the top court said in a statement.

“In this case, the knowing payment of several million dollars to an organization whose purpose is exclusively criminal is sufficient to characterize the complicity, regardless of whether the concerned party is acting in pursuit of a commercial activity,” the top judges said.

