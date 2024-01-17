(Bloomberg) -- Holcim Ltd., the world’s largest cement maker, is looking at another 20 bolt-on acquisitions this year, according to its Europe head, who doesn’t exclude another transformational deal.

Under Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch, Holcim has undertaken an acquisition spree, pivoting away from traditional cement to broaden its offering of building materials. At the same time, the company has exited cement activities in some emerging markets, including the sale of its Indian operations to billionaire Gautam Adani for $6.4 billion.

“Sure we are divesting in some areas, but at the same time we are heavily investing in markets where we want to stay present,” Holcim’s head of Europe, Miljan Gutovic, said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The executive didn’t rule out bigger deals.

“Holcim as a group has a very healthy balance sheet,” Gutovic said. “We would definitely be open to another transformational acquisition, if something comes up.”

The company is looking to strengthen its demolition and construction businesses, particularly in Europe and also sees opportunities in recycling in the region, Gutovic said. Last year, Holcim made 26 small to mid-size acquisitions in Europe.

Deals of that size could add up to $1 billion a year, with a large portion of that in Europe, he said.

The Swiss cement giant is also seeking to further boost its presence in North America within the roofing sector. In 2021, Holcim acquired Bridgestone Corp.’s Firestone Building Products unit for $3.4 billion to expand into the roofing business in the US.

“We see it a very attractive market that is growing,” Gutovic said. “Constantly reshaping our portfolio is part of our strategy.”

Decarbonization Drive

Holcim Ltd.’s drive to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from cement and building materials is starting to yield results, according to Gutovic.

“Decarbonization has been a painful exercise for years due to very strict EU regulation but we can now see light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “It is actually driving innovation and spurring the decarbonization of the industry.”

Holcim has received some €800 million ($856 million) in European Union funding, resulting in six projects that aim to capture 5 million tons of CO2 per year by 2030. That’s as much as 30% of the company’s CO2 emissions in Europe, or roughly the CO2 footprint of the Spanish city of Seville.

Read More: Holcim’s Plan to Strip Carbon to Drive Profitable Growth

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.