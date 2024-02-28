(Bloomberg) -- Holcim Ltd.’s planned North America spin off will likely see faster growth than its European counterpart once the separation is complete due to regulatory differences between the two regions.

“These two companies will have different growth profiles. The regulation is different in the two regions so the speed of growth might also differ,” outgoing Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch said Wednesday in an interview.

Jenisch’s own valuation for the US business is of around $50 billion, adding that he expects residential construction to recover there. Earlier this year, the Swiss building solutions giant said its US spin off could be valued at more than $30 billion.

“When you look at other companies in the sector in the US, and look at our performance, I don’t think we should set any valuation target below that,” Jenisch said.

Both regions will see acquisitions in 2024, Jenisch said this year could see between 20 to 30 acquisitions, mostly small in size.

READ: Holcim Starts Buyback With North America Listing on Track (1)

In Europe, Jenisch said the company will focus on low-carbon building solutions.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.