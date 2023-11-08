(Bloomberg) -- Holcim Ltd.’s drive to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from cement and building materials will be a boon for profit in Europe, where subsidies are helping to fund carbon storage projects.

The world’s biggest cement maker expects to lift net sales to more than CHF10 billion ($11.1 billion) by 2026 in the region, as well as lifting returns, Holcim said Wednesday. This would be a gain of roughly 19% on net sales last year. Increasing sales of low-carbon cement and concrete as well as carbon capture will help reduce CO2 by 60% per net sales compared to 2020.

“De-carbonization is the biggest opportunity for growth,” Holcim’s Europe head Miljan Gutovic said at an investor’s event in Zurich.

The European Union is making available generous incentives to drive its Green Deal, which targets making the bloc climate-neutral by 2050. Holcim has received some €800 million ($856 million) in EU funding, resulting in six projects that aim to capture 5 million tons of CO2 per year by 2030. That’s as much as 30% of the company’s CO2 emissions in Europe, or roughly the CO2 footprint of the Spanish city of Seville.

The benefits from carbon-capture projects including in Germany and Poland, where the climate-warming gas will be eventually liquefied at low temperatures and stored offshore in the North Sea, are two fold. It’ll be cheaper than buying CO2 certificates and will see Holcim expand its offering of low- and zero CO2 cement, which the company expects to fetch a price premium of as much as 35% over conventional product over time.

Holcim plans for another eight carbon-capture projects in the region. Other initiatives under way include using recycled raw materials for buildings and switching to fossil-fuel alternatives at many of its cement plants.

All of the near-term projects will give a high return on investment, Gutovic said.

