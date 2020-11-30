Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
WEIGH IN
Which of these will you watch most closely in bank earnings season?
Trending
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
Most Popular Stocks
-
Fall Fiscal Update
-
6h ago
MLSE to move 25% of staff to inactive status amid pandemic
MLSE to move 25% of staff to inactive status amid pandemic
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. is adjusting its workforce and extending cuts to executive pay amid the ongoing business uncertainty tied to COVID-19.
-
6h ago7:40
7 things you may have missed in the Fall Economic Statement
The federal government is forecasting a record $381.6-billion deficit this fiscal year, with big-ticket items like extending supports for businesses and workers grabbing much of the attention, but there were plenty of other details in the Fall Economic Statement.
-
13h ago5:53
Biden fills Yellen-led economy team, risks clash on budget chief
President-elect Joe Biden rolled out the first set of nominations for his economic team on Monday, formally announcing his selection of Janet Yellen to be Treasury secretary, Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget and Cecilia Rouse to head the Council of Economic Advisers.
-
5h ago2:49
Aurora Cannabis lays off 30 staff, 'indefinitely' pauses operations at Alta. facility
Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it is indefinitely pausing operations at one of its Alberta facilities and laying off a few dozen staff.
-
12h ago
Canadian consumer debt tops $2 trillion: Equifax Canada4:11
Canadian consumer debt tops $2 trillion: Equifax Canada
Consumer debt in Canada topped $2 trillion this fall, driven largely by increased demand for mortgages and car loans, according to Equifax Canada.
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:32
Bay Street eyes dividends, M&A as Big Six banks close 2020
-
46:10
Mike Philbrick's Top Picks: Nov. 30, 2020
-
1:57
S&P 500 will receive Tesla in one big gulp on Dec. 21
-
7:48
'Comply or explain' rule gets more women on Canadian boards
-
2:08
Under Armour to launch 'Curry Brand' in shot at Nike's Jordan
-
Hydrogen tops Canadian investors' clean energy list, HSBC says
-
-
7h ago11:35
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says in fall update
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's first fall mini-budget finds new funds for families and businesses and scratches a longtime provincial itch over transfer payments as she tries to find a delicate balance between pandemic anxiety and political prudence.
-
9h ago
Minnesota gives final green light to Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project
Minnesota regulators approved the final permit Monday for Enbridge Energy's Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota, giving the company the green light to begin construction on the $2.6 billion project.
-
11h ago
Cottage prices rise amid demand from remote workers, retirees
Cottage prices rise amid demand from remote workers, retirees
Home prices are increasing in Canada's cottage country as more buyers look to move there full-time, according to a report released Monday by Royal LePage.
-
Dec 23
-
-
-
16h ago
Canada's record quarterly expansion momentum is fading4:36
Canada's record quarterly expansion momentum is fading
Canada’s economy probably expanded at the fastest pace ever in the third quarter, but the momentum will be short-lived as the country deals with a second wave of COVID-19 and renewed social restrictions.
-
7h ago1:38
Zoom projects revenue that would top analysts’ estimates
Zoom Video Communications Inc. gave a revenue forecast for the current quarter that topped analysts’ estimates, in a sign of steady customer demand for the videoconferencing service during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
7h ago6:10
Liberals take step on national child-care system, promise plan coming in 2021 budget
The federal government is proposing millions of dollars in new spending as a down payment on a planned national child-care system that the Liberals say will be outlined in next spring's budget.
-
Oct 29
Canada’s Top 40 Under 40: The next leaders for 20205:27
Canada’s Top 40 Under 40: The next leaders for 2020
BNN Bloomberg is proud to announce the 2020 recipients of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 award, a celebration of the top up-and-coming leaders in the country.
-
6h ago4:05
Ottawa must be more transparent regarding COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Researcher
As some provinces push for clarity on when they will receive their share of Canada's COVID-19 vaccines, one expert said Monday the government should be more transparent about the terms of its contracts with the companies making the shots.
-
13h ago5:50
Bitcoin jumps to record high as bulls say this time is different
Bitcoin climbed to a record, taking less than three years to replicate the euphoric ascent that catapulted the cryptocurrency into the mainstream consciousness.
-
Nov 29
Bitcoin is winning the COVID-19 monetary revolution4:18
Bitcoin is winning the COVID-19 monetary revolution
The virtual currency is scarce, sovereign and a great place for the mega-rich to store their wealth.
-
6h ago
Powell sees significant challenges, uncertainties on vaccines
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is cautioning lawmakers that the U.S. economy remains in a damaged and uncertain state, despite progress made in the development of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
8h ago
Nutrien calls on fertilizer industry to support its agriculture climate change drive
Nutrien Ltd. is calling on other members of the fertilizer industry to join its fight against climate change as it launches an agriculture carbon program to drive improved environmental sustainability and boost profits for farmers.
-
Nov 27
Air Canada looks to grow cargo business, pilots ratify contract changes3:51
Air Canada looks to grow cargo business, pilots ratify contract changes
The Montreal-based airline has seen its business plunge this year as travellers stopped flying due to the pandemic, however the airline has been looking to grow in other ways including cargo flights.
-
Opinion
-
Nov 24
Alberta outlook improves but COVID spending pushes deficit to $21.3B
Alberta outlook improves but COVID spending pushes deficit to $21.3B
Alberta's finance minister says COVID-19 will affect the province's economy for the next couple of years and perhaps beyond, but recent projections are encouraging.
-
14h ago
Montreal's Element AI to be bought by U.S. company ServiceNow
Element AI is headed across the border and into U.S. hands after years of being touted as one of Canada's most promising technology companies.
-
Nov 28
Zappos founder Tony Hsieh dies at 46; Bezos mourns untimely loss
Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of Zappos.com who revolutionized the online shoe industry and gained notoriety for his company’s unique corporate culture, has died. He was 46.
-
14h ago2:29
Artis REIT reaches deal with private equity firm, CEO to retire
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says four trustees have tendered their resignations and both its chief executive officer and chief financial officer will retire as part of a deal reached with private equity firm Sandpiper Group which sought changes at the trust.
-
11h ago3:01
OPEC punts decision on output-hike delay to second day of talks
OPEC talks ended without an agreement on delaying next-year’s oil-output hike, with ministers punting the final decision into a second day of discussions as tensions in the cartel simmered.
-
12h ago
S&P to buy IHS for US$39B in year's second-biggest deal
S&P Global is in advanced talks to buy IHS Markit for about $44B, Dow Jones reports, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.