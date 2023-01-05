(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ unemployment rate fell to its lowest in more than 17 years in November as the nation continued to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and business activity accelerated in the run-up to the holidays.

Jobless rate fell to 4.2% in November, equivalent to 2.18 million people without work, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Friday. That rate compares to 4.5% in the previous month and is the lowest since April 2005 when the government adopted a new definition for unemployment, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said in a briefing.

The Philippines is among Asia’s bright spots as the country recovered from the pandemic while rising interest rates and costs of living dimmed the global outlook. The Southeast Asian economy grew faster than expected from July to September, with output also seen to be “robust” last quarter.

Still, data showed an uptick in underemployment to 14.4% from 14.2% in October with the percentage of employees seeking additional work hours or a side job rising as more joined the labor force. Employed persons on average worked 39.3 hours a week in November, fewer than the 40.2 hours the previous month. The unemployment rate typically falls during the fourth quarter as the predominantly Catholic country enters a festive Christmas season.

“The strong labor market signifies the steady recovery of our economy,” Secretary Arsenio Balisacan of the National Economic and Development Authority said in a statement following the data release. The government plans to “reinvigorate job creation, particularly high-quality jobs,” he said.

