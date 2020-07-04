(Bloomberg) -- Protests are planned for President Donald Trump’s second July 4th celebration, a fireworks show and military flyover in Washington. A focus was reported to be the Emancipation Memorial, which depicts Abraham Lincoln with a freed slave crouched at his feet. Protesters have called for its removal, and it has been fenced off to avoid attacks that have destroyed and defaced other historical monuments, particularly to Confederate figures.

At a Mount Rushmore celebration on Friday, Trump attacked protesters as part of a “left-wing cultural revolution” that he said is “designed to overthrow the American revolution.” He said: “Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.” The event attracted about 100 protesters, mostly Native American, who condemned the monument to four presidents as having been built on stolen sacred land.

The Cleveland Indians followed the Washington Redskins in saying they were prepared to engage “our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

The Redskins said Friday they would “undergo a thorough review of the team’s name.” FedEx Corp. has asked the team, which plays at FedEx Field, to change the name after 87 investment firms and shareholders worth a collective $620 billion called on FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo to terminate their business relationships with the team unless it agrees to a renaming.

Two women were in critical condition in Seattle after being struck by a white Jaguar that drove through a crowd of protesters on a closed section of the I-5 highway, the Associated Press reported. Police arrested the 27-year-old driver but were still determining the motive.

One of three White police officers who stopped a Black man last August in Aurora, Colorado, was fired over photos he received from fellow officers re-enacting the chokehold used before Elijah McClain died, AP reported, citing documents from prosecutors. McClain’s death drew national attention amid this year’s protests over police violence and racism.

Reparations to African-Americans are increasingly on the agenda.

At Rushmore, Trump announced a “Garden of American Heroes”

A young activist in Mississippi:

Trump and Biden attack Facebook:

A police officer in Colorado is fired after a Black man died in 2019:

Americans are buying guns in this season of protest:

Confederacy’s significance questioned given its short lifespan:

NYC cuts police budget, but some protesters wanted more:

