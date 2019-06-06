(Bloomberg) -- The rally that carried Turkey’s currency to its longest streak of gains in five years ended before local markets reopen on Friday after the Ramadan holiday.

Optimism over a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve supported emerging-market currencies this week, while slowing inflation made yields on Turkish debt more attractive, helping the lira post a 5% gain in the past month, the most worldwide. Local traders have missed out this week’s rally because of the holiday.

Concerns over emerging markets resurfaced Thursday, with Mexico’s downgrade by Fitch Ratings and political tensions ahead of a re-run of the Istanbul vote on June 23. The lira was the biggest loser among developing-nation currencies, weakening 0.6% to 5.7662 against the dollar at 10:48 a.m. in London.

“While the carry-friendly market environment seems favorable for the Turkish lira at first glance, traders should remain cautious with their long-lira positions in coming weeks,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior market analyst at London Capital Group. “The rally could be short-lived if carry traders get out of their long-lira positions before the political scene gets ugly again.”

