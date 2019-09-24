(Bloomberg) -- It might only be fall but half of U.S. consumers have already started their holiday shopping.

One of every two consumers is looking for items on his or her friends’ and families’ wish lists, according to a new online survey from The Harris Poll and OpenX, an advertising exchange. The online survey was conducted in the U.S. in August and comprised about 2,000 adults.

The overall increase in holiday spending is estimated to be 5% this year to $862 per household compared with $819 in 2018.

“Recession may seem to be on everyone’s lips based on what we are seeing in the media, but consumers are still confident in their economic situation, and this holiday season should be a good one for retailers,” said Dallas Lawrence, Chief Brand Officer at OpenX.

Millennials are expected to spend close to $1,000 this year. This is a 15% increase from 2018 and at least $200 more than the amount baby boomers are projected to spend.

Millennials spend more than older Americans in every category except on their children.

