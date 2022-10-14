(Bloomberg) -- Holland & Barrett’s owner is set to buy back most loans to the British health-goods retailer at a discount, offering investors a way out of their concerns around its Russian sanctioned owners and the future of retail.

LetterOne Holdings obtained more than the minimum acceptance rate from holders of about $890 million of euro- and pound-denominated loans to sell at 75% of face value, the lower end of its offer price, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by LetterOne. The minimum acceptance was 66.7% and remaining lenders have until Oct. 21 to participate.

“We are pleased to have had very significant participation that exceeds the minimum acceptance amount, all at the minimum purchase rate,” a spokesman for LetterOne said in an emailed statement on Friday. “This outcome is extremely positive for H&B, a business with huge potential.”

The UK retailer and its owners, including sanctioned Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, have been under pressure since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions and increased scrutiny of its transactions have hampered LetterOne’s access to capital markets, making it even harder to refinance loans in an already difficult market.

LetterOne offered to buy back Holland & Barrett’s loans for between 75% and 80% of face value after the ailing retailer’s debt fell to deeply distressed levels amid concerns about the potential impact of sanctions on operations and the outlook for British retail more generally.

Creditors led by Sona Asset Management UK hired Perella Weinberg Partners for advice, but haven’t reached an agreement with LetterOne over Perella’s advisory fees, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

