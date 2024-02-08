(Bloomberg) -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shareholders voted in favor of a $1.66 billion takeover proposal from private equity firm Ascendent Capital Partners Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

Close to 90% of shareholders who voted Thursday backed the Ascendent offer, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. An Ascendent takeover could still need approval from regulators in China, including those related to national security, the people said.

The result marks another step in what’s been a lengthy battle over the Chinese industrial company, with others also vying to buy it, including a consortium led by Dazheng Group. Late last month, US-listed Hollysys recommended shareholders vote for the Ascendent offer, with a special committee saying it didn’t “have confidence” in the financing of the Dazheng proposal.

Representatives from Hollysys declined to comment, while Ascendent couldn’t be reached.

In December, Hollysys agreed to be acquired by Ascendent, which already owns 13.7% of the US-listed company, for $26.50 a share in cash. Its board unanimously endorsed the offer.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co. both advised Hollysys shareholders last month to reject Ascendent’s takeover proposal, saying other offers might fetch more value. Hollysys also turned down an improved $1.83 billion offer by the Dazheng-led group.

Hollysys has worked on projects in sectors including power, petrochemicals, transport and health care, according to its website. The company’s shares have risen about 40% over the past 12 months, closing at $25.57 on Wednesday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.