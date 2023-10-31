(Bloomberg) -- Hollywood studios and actors are scheduled to resume contract talks on Tuesday aimed at ending a strike that has largely shut down film and TV production.

The two sides have reached consensus on many issues, such as bonus payments for successful shows on streaming services, according to a person familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Other details, such as the specific language regarding the use of artificial intelligence, are still being worked out.

The Screen Actors Guild, in a statement Monday, said that “while talks have been productive, we remain far apart on key issues.” The union urged members to continue picketing studios such as Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. that are part of the negotiations.

Negotiators for the guild and the studios’ Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers have held on-again, off-again talks over the past few weeks. The actors went on strike in mid-July, seeking higher wages and a greater share of revenue from streaming.

The union has been pushing for 2% of revenue generated from streaming services, in addition to the bonus plan proposed by the studios. Union negotiators later requested a per-subscriber fee that was rejected by the studios, Netflix co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos told Bloomberg earlier this month.

The studios have since increased their offer for a first-year increase in base pay to 7%, more than what screenwriters and directors got in similar negotiations this year.

