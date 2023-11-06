(Bloomberg) -- The Screen Actors Guild said it couldn’t accept the latest contract offer from major Hollywood studios, citing differences over issues such as artificial intelligence.

“There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI,” SAG-Aftra said Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We will keep you informed as events unfold.”

The union’s negotiating committee said on Nov. 4 that it received a new offer from the studios, one framed as “last, best and final.” The union and the studios’ Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers have been negotiating on and off since the actors walked off the job in July.

The alliance, representing employers including Walt Disney Co., Netflix Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

