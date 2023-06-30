(Bloomberg) -- The SAG-Aftra union representing actors and Hollywood studios will extend their current contract for another 12 days as the two parties attempt to reach a new deal and avert a potential strike.

The current contract, which had been set to expire Friday, will now be extended till July 12, according to a statement by the actors’ union.

The studios and labor groups have been tussling over wages, staffing, how streaming royalties are shared and the potential use of artificial intelligence, which is viewed by unions as a job destroyer.

While the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, representing Netflix Inc., Walt Disney Co. and other employers, reached a new deal earlier this month with the Directors Guild of America, Hollywood writers have been on strike since early May and the actors voted to authorize a strike earlier this month.

