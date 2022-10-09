(Bloomberg) -- Sydney is looking to bolster its reputation as ‘Hollywood Down Under,’ with the Australian government saying it will contribute A$17 million ($11 million) to lure 20th Century Studios to produce its latest Planet of The Apes movie at Disney Studios in the city’s eastern suburbs.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Wes Ball’s next chapter in the sci-fi franchise that’s grossed more than A$1.7 billion worldwide, is expected to inject more than A$128 million into the Australian economy -- creating over 400 jobs. The film will receive additional funding through Screen NSW’s ‘Made In NSW’ fund.

To date, the government has committed A$412 million under its so-called Location Incentive, which has attracted 36 international productions, including the remake of cult-classic horror movie Children of the Corn.

The past two installments of Marvel’s Thor franchise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have also filmed in Sydney.

Arts Minister Tony Burke announced the deal Monday at Sydney’s Disney Studios, which has been renamed from Fox Studios Australia. Burke said the incentives allow international production companies to train screen-industry professionals, facilitate research and development in Australia, and encourage the building of more studios.

