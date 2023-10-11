(Bloomberg) -- Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel, a prominent member of Los Angeles’ Jewish community, called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down, saying he left the country vulnerable to last weekend’s slaughter of civilians by Hamas.

“From my opinion, a morally corrupt Bibi Netanyahu exposed Israel and its people to rape, death, beheadings of children,” Emanuel said Wednesday at the Bloomberg Screentime conference. “And he did it to stay in power.”

Reports of rape and beheadings of children haven’t been independently confirmed. Much confusion and misinformation has been circulating on social media in the days since the attack by Hamas on Israel.

Unverified images and videos have been swirling on X, formerly known as Twitter, and The White House had to clarify President Joe Biden’s public remark on Wednesday that he saw photos of “terrorists beheading children.” He was instead referring to information that was based on Israeli sources, including Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office and eyewitness accounts from Israeli soldiers on the ground.

Emanuel, the chief executive officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., said the prime minister’s appointments to homeland security positions lacked qualifications and that Netanyahu was trying to reshape the country’s high court to keep himself out of jail.

“And this led to a vulnerability,” he said. “And I just think it’s time that we get rid of this man.”

