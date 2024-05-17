(Bloomberg) -- The union representing Hollywood laborers said talks with studios on a new contract for 45,000 stagehands, editors and other film and TV workers, mostly in Los Angeles, will resume in early June.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees said in a statement Friday that it completed three weeks of discussions with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers that covered retirement and health benefits, as well as the use of artificial intelligence, wages and working conditions.

Discussions on a contract for another group, about 20,000 workers around the US, will start on May 20, the union said. Contracts for both expire July 31.

Hollywood studios and their workers were idled last year when actors and writers walked off the job and shut down production.

