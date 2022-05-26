(Bloomberg) -- Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has been charged by UK authorities with sexual assault.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said the star, 62, had been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, including a charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in a statement Thursday.

The allegations of sexual assault and one of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” took place between 2005 and 2013, the CPS said.

A US attorney who has represented Spacey didn’t immediately respond to an email requesting comment outside of normal business hours.

