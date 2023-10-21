(Bloomberg) -- Hollywood studios and the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union will resume negotiations on Tuesday, more than a week after suspending talks aimed at resolving a months-long labor dispute.

Several executives from the studios will attend the talks, according to a statement released Saturday by SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents studios such as Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc.

A previous round of negotiations was suspended this month amid disagreements in key areas like pay. SAG-AFTRA, which represents about 160,000 performers, is seeking increases in base pay and residual payments from streaming services, as well as protection against the unauthorized use of their likenesses by artificial intelligence.

Hollywood ground to a halt this year on twin strikes by writers and actors, which hadn’t happened in 40 years. The walk-out by the actors’ union began in July, while the writers’ union officially ended its strike that started in May after members overwhelmingly approved a deal with the studios this month.

