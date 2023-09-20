(Bloomberg) -- The Writers Guild of America and the group representing major Hollywood studios said they would meet for a second day, an encouraging sign that talks are progressing in a labor standoff that has lasted for months.

Executives including Walt Disney Co.’s Bob Iger, Netflix Inc.’s Ted Sarandos, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s David Zaslav participated in the talks, according to people familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified because the negotiations aren’t public.

The studios made a new offer and the guild will give its response on Thursday. The companies have agreed to one of the union’s major demands, additional payments for the success of TV shows on streaming services. Another major request by the union, minimum staffing levels for writers, is still in dispute.

Read more: Writers Blast Studios for ‘Lecture’ After Strike Proposals

The guild, along with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, issued a rare joint statement on Wednesday saying that their discussions would continue. They have been meeting intermittently over the past few weeks after little discussion for months.

The writers union, which represents some 11,500 screenwriters nationally, has been on strike since May, seeking higher pay and other changes in a new contract. The Screen Actors Guild joined them in July in a work stoppage that has largely shut down TV and film production.

(Adds context on talks in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.