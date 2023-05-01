(Bloomberg) -- Negotiations between the Writers Guild of America, which represents screenwriters, and Hollywood’s film and TV studios concluded on Monday without an agreement, according to a statement from the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers on Monday night.

The group, which represents Hollywood studios in the talks, said it presented generous increases in compensation to writers as well as improvements in residual payments for shows that are on streaming services. The studios said they were prepared to improve that offer, but were unwilling to do so because of the magnitude of other requests from the writers.

The key points of contention are mandatory staffing and duration of employment, with the studios arguing that the writers guild is seeking contracts for a minimum number of writers on shows regardless of whether they’re needed, according to the alliance’s statement.

The breakdown in talks means that writers for some of the most popular shows on television are likely to walk off the job as early as Tuesday. Their contract ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday in Los Angeles.

The guild represents more than 11,500 Hollywood writers. Members voted overwhelmingly to authorize the walkout last month.

