(Bloomberg) -- The former Fortune Inc. journalist whose cover magazine story of Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes helped vault her to fame testified at her criminal trial about how he was drawn into writing about “this remarkable company and its remarkable founder.”

Roger Parloff’s June 2014 story, “This CEO Is Out for Blood,” is by itself a key piece of evidence at the trial. Holmes included the story, a favorable portrayal of her and her blood-testing startup, in promotional binders sent to potential shareholders.

Holmes is now fighting charges that much of what she told investors to raise more than $700 million for the company was untrue. Prosecutors claim the Parloff story was used by the young entrepreneur as a vehicle to endorse Theranos technology and attract backers.

Parloff told jurors Thursday that he first learned of Holmes from the law firm of litigator David Boies.

“The word coming back to me from the firm was that Boies had represented Theranos,” Parloff said. “The real story was this remarkable company and its remarkable founder.”

Parloff said that as Holmes described it to him, “the key advance” Theranos had made was to perform a “tremendous number” of blood tests with a finger stick and get quick results. Theranos was “miniaturizing the process and able to run all of these tests on this very tiny device,” he recalled Holmes telling him.

Jurors are expected to hear some of Parloff’s more than 10 hours of recordings of his interviews of Holmes.

After the Fortune story, Holmes was the subject of glowing write-ups by other publications, according to court filings. At trial, investors who said they were misled by Holmes have repeatedly pointed to Parloff’s story as influential in their decisions buy Theranos shares. Those investors “relied on it to their detriment,” Parloff said in a court filing.

In December 2015, after reporting by the Wall Street Journal about problems at Theranos triggered an unraveling of the company, Parloff wrote a follow-up to his original story entitled, “How Theranos Misled Me.” Parloff described the article in a court filing as an explanation of “new revelations” about Theranos.

“Seeing that my readers would have been misled by the prior article, I acted on what I saw as a duty to correct the prior reporting,” he said in a court filing.

