Holmes Prosecutors Rest Case 10 Weeks Into Theranos Trial
(Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors concluded their case Friday against Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes in her high-profile Silicon Valley trial.
Jurors in federal court in San Jose, California, have watched the government present evidence over 10 weeks through witnesses, documents, emails, video clips and audio recordings of the entrepreneur who dropped out of Stanford University to launch the blood-testing startup and serve as its chief executive officer.
