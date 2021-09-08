(Bloomberg) -- The rise and fall of Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes is a story about “lying and cheating,” U.S. prosecutors said at the start of what promises to be the highest-drama white-collar criminal trial in Silicon Valley history.

Starting in 2009, Holmes made “grandiose claims” about how Theranos blood-testing machines would be on helicopters in various locations around the world and that the company would soon achieve revenue of hundreds of millions of dollars, Bob Leach, a lead prosecutor, told jurors Wednesday in opening arguments in San Jose, California.

“This is a case about fraud, about lying and cheating to get money,” Leach said.Holmes, 37, the company’s former chief executive officer once dubbed the world’s youngest female self-made billionaire, is charged with a dozen counts of fraud and conspiracy that could send her to prison for as long as 20 years if she’s convicted. She’s accused of lying to patients, doctors and investors about the accuracy and capabilities of Theranos blood-testing machines. Media exposes and regulatory investigations led to the collapse of Theranos, which was dissolved in 2018. Holmes’s lawyers will present her side of the story after the prosecution.The task for both sides Wednesday is to outline a narrative of events to the jury of of seven men and five women. In a trial expected to go until December, a successful opening explains generally what the case is about, the key players and what jurors should be looking out for, said Amanda Kramer, a former prosecutor turned defense lawyer.“The opening statement is a little bit like drawing the boxes that the story is going to be sketched out in, and labeling the scenes,” Kramer said.

Read More: Elizabeth Holmes Transforming From CEO to Victim for Jurors Prosecutors will have to defuse a novel defense Holmes is advancing, even if they’re unsure at the start of Wednesday to what degree she’ll rely on it. Holmes may argue she couldn’t have formed the intent to defraud patients and investors because she was abused and controlled by her boyfriend at the time, former Theranos President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. Balwani has denied the allegations and faces a separate trial on the same fraud and conspiracy charges next year.Prosecutors have signaled they intend to call Erika Cheung as one of the first witnesses. Cheung was a whistleblower and critical source for former Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou’s series of stories in 2015 that exposed the failings at Theranos that ultimately led to its collapse. In an HBO documentary and a TED talk she has described in great detail the “red flags” she detected and raised at Theranos labs. The case is U.S. v. Holmes, 18-cr-00258, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

