Holmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US Says

(Bloomberg) -- Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes should report to prison as scheduled in April, prosecutors say, rather than living on an expensive estate while she appeals her conviction.

As Holmes fought fraud charges she lived on an estate with reportedly $13,000 in upkeep costs each month, conceived two children and “continues to show no remorse,” government lawyers said.

Now she has sought to loosen restrictions on her travel, citing “vague references” to her partner Billy Evans’s work, prosecutors said.

Holmes appealed her conviction two weeks after she was ordered to serve 11 1/4 years in prison for deceiving investors in her blood-testing startup. She argued she should be allowed to remain free because there’s no risk she will flee and because she will raise “substantial issues” that may warrant a new trial.

Read More: Elizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family Visits

The “time has come” for Holmes to answer for her crimes and do her prison time, the US said Thursday in a court filing. “There are not two systems of justice — one for the wealthy and one for the poor — there is one criminal justice system in this country.”

