Hologram Ramaphosa Shows Newsmakers How to Be Two Places at Once

(Bloomberg) -- Cyril Ramaphosa may have found a solution for world leaders tired of traveling to unfriendly provinces or dull conferences. Send your hologram.

The South African leader spoke Friday at a Digital Economy Summit audience in Midrand, a northern suburb of Johannesburg. Meantime, his holographic likeness delivered his remarks from a lectern at the Rustenburg Civic Centre, about 80 miles northwest of the city.

The president’s office said in a statement that the first-of-its-kind presentation showcases “the advancements in technology and immense opportunities of the digital economy.’’

Now, if only holograms could shake hands on the campaign trail.

