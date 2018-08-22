(Bloomberg) -- Robert Holzmann, an economics professor who’s researched social security systems, has emerged as the frontrunner for succeeding Ewald Nowotny as the Austrian central bank governor and member of the European Central Bank’s governing council.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s right-wing coalition government will name Nowotny’s successor by the end of the year and Kurz dodged questions about candidates in his first press conference after the summer recess. His nationalist coalition partner, which has the right to name a candidate according to the Alpine republic’s political arithmetic, has Holzmann in mind, according to Norbert Hofer, the minister responsible for coordinating the coalition’s decisions.

Holzmann is “a candidate that’s very well suited,” and there is “a certain probability” he will be appointed, Hofer told journalists. Holzmann will be 70 years old if he takes the post after Nowotny’s term expires next August. Austria’s government will formally decide before January, Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger said in Vienna.

Holzmann has taught economics at the universities of Graz and Vienna, and has worked in or for international financial institutions like the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, mostly on issues like labor markets, pensions or social security systems. His academic writing also focused on those issues, not on monetary policy.

The decision comes amid heightened concerns over central-bank independence in western economies as anti-establishment parties gain in influence.

Members of Italy’s populist coalition administration have urged the European Central Bank to protect the nation from speculators, the Bank of England has been attacked by politicians over its Brexit warnings, and U.S. President Donald Trump this week criticized Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.

Kurz shook Austria’s establishment last year when he teamed up with Heinz-Christian Strache’s nationalist Freedom Party. The government named Harald Mahrer, the head of Austria’s chamber of commerce and a leading member of Kurz’s People’s Party, as the non-executive president of the central bank on Wednesday.

