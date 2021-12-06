(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Robert Holzmann supports decoupling any decision to increase interest rates from the institution’s use of asset purchases, according to an interview with Handelsblatt.

The ECB’s forward guidance currently says that it will end bond purchases “shortly before it starts raising” its key rates. Holzmann, who is governor of the Austrian central bank, takes issue with that approach.

“I’ve always been against linking the bond-purchase program and rate hikes too closely,” he said. “Interest rates could be increased while net purchases are still in progress -- if I’m not mistaken, the Swedes did something like that in early 2020 and, contrary to what some feared, capital markets weren’t disrupted.”

The comments come 10 days ahead of a pivotal ECB meeting where officials plan to set out the future of bond purchases. Money markets are pricing in a 10 basis-point rate hike from the central bank in December 2022.

Holzmann, who is one of the most hawkish members of the Governing Council, also told Handelsblatt:

Inflation is very unlikely to be below 2% in 2022 as a whole

He sees euro-area inflation peaking at end of this year

He expects supply bottlenecks to persist

He opposes recreating the flexibility of the pandemic purchase program, known as PEPP, in the ECB’s long-standing Asset Purchase Program

He says the ECB needs to study if PEPP can be legally and technically placed on hold without abolishing it

