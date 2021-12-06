20h ago
Holzmann Says ECB Could Hike Rates While Still Buying Bonds
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Robert Holzmann supports decoupling any decision to increase interest rates from the institution’s use of asset purchases, according to an interview with Handelsblatt.
The ECB’s forward guidance currently says that it will end bond purchases “shortly before it starts raising” its key rates. Holzmann, who is governor of the Austrian central bank, takes issue with that approach.
“I’ve always been against linking the bond-purchase program and rate hikes too closely,” he said. “Interest rates could be increased while net purchases are still in progress -- if I’m not mistaken, the Swedes did something like that in early 2020 and, contrary to what some feared, capital markets weren’t disrupted.”
The comments come 10 days ahead of a pivotal ECB meeting where officials plan to set out the future of bond purchases. Money markets are pricing in a 10 basis-point rate hike from the central bank in December 2022.
Holzmann, who is one of the most hawkish members of the Governing Council, also told Handelsblatt:
- Inflation is very unlikely to be below 2% in 2022 as a whole
- He sees euro-area inflation peaking at end of this year
- He expects supply bottlenecks to persist
- He opposes recreating the flexibility of the pandemic purchase program, known as PEPP, in the ECB’s long-standing Asset Purchase Program
- He says the ECB needs to study if PEPP can be legally and technically placed on hold without abolishing it
