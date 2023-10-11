(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should consider only paying interest on 90% of the money banks keep in their deposit accounts, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said

In an interview in Marrakech, the Austrian central-bank chief said that such a measure would limit losses and speed up monetary-policy normalization with a view to even help revive interbank lending in due course.

“Remunerating only 90% of banks’ deposits at the ECB would incentivize banks to use some of the deposits in a more productive way and could mean that excess liquidity will decline faster,” he said. “That would allow us to return to a corridor framework more quickly. It would also help us to keep QE losses at bay.”

Holzmann’s comments build on a proposal he made late last month to raise minimum reserve requirements to 10% of certain liabilities — mostly customer deposits. Banks currently need to hold just a 10th that — 1%. The ECB decided in July that it will no longer pay interest on those holdings.

“We can’t exclude that we won’t be able to recoup our losses on the balance sheet before the next crisis strikes and asset purchases will move back onto the agenda,” he said while attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund.

He added that “any future program should probably be smaller” because the ECB has seen the “negative side effects” of quantitative easing.

QE has triggered hefty losses at euro-area central banks because bonds were purchased at low — sometimes even negative — yields, while the liquidity created is currently earning banks interest of 4%.

The Bundesbank had to draw down €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in risk provisions last year and warned that losses will worsen, adding that they may not be fully covered by provisions already set aside.

Holzmann signaled that his proposal to remunerate just 90% of banks’ deposits is an interim solution until excess liquidity has shrunk enough to enable the ECB to guide market interest rates using the upper and lower bound of a corridor, rather than a floor.

Historically, the ECB has kept the gap between its deposit rate and its marginal lending rate at 200 basis points.

“I’m a fan of a wider corridor and would like to see us returning to our old and well-proven arrangement,” the Austrian said.

Turning to interest rates, Holzmann — one of the most hawkish officials at the ECB — said “nothing is excluded” on the future path for borrowing costs.

“We have to be really careful with any comments that rates are already at their peak,” he said. “Price pressures might well turn out stronger than we currently think.”

