(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK breaking news team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories. Sign up here to get The London Rush delivered directly to your inbox very soon.

Mortgage rates below 4% are kicking in. Foxtons, one of London's top brokers, said this morning its under-offer pipeline is way ahead of last year and it expects any interest-rate cut to "spur significant further growth in buyer demand."

As always, we'll have to wait and see if both the under-offer pipeline and rate-cut expectations materialise. For what it’s worth, Foxtons shares just popped 4.6%.

What’s your take? Ping me on X, LinkedIn or drop me an email at lkehnscherpe@bloomberg.net.

What We’re Watching

Shaken, not stirred. Tonic maker Fevertree’s 2023 sales came in ahead of analysts expectations in the UK (no surprise to us, really) but fell short in the rest of the world, partially due to a stronger pound. The shares dropped more than 4% at the market open.

Wintry trade. GSK spinout Haleon is selling its ChapStick lip balm brand to Suave Brands in a $430 million deal. Haleon, which is working to pare down its portfolio, will get a minority stake in the Boston-based business.

Back on the road. The UK produced more than 1 million vehicles for the first time since before the pandemic — thanks to recovering supply chains and the ramping up of electrified models. Britain is “back in the game” after years of being almost “uninvestable,” the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

“Don’t bet your bonus on a bargain Rolex,” warns Bloomberg Opinion’s Andrea Felsted. That said, prices for the most in-demand watches are still well below their peak.

Global Catch-Up

Upbeat Musk can’t soothe Tesla investors’ fears about growth.

Shein backers offer to sell at 30% discount as IPO prospects dim.

Finally, here’s a closer look at the untouchable autocrat who’s leading Africa’s fastest turnaround.

Markets Today: Tyre Straits?

Here’s your daily snap analysis from Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog:

In its earnings today, Halfords noted that sales of tyres were subdued in the fourth quarter, saying drivers are continuing to delay essential maintenance for longer than anticipated. It highlighted that recent data estimates that one-in-four tyres on Britain’s roads could be illegal.

That's as fascinating as it is worrying, and definitely hints at some underlying weakness for consumers.

While earnings from supermarkets and pub chains have been pretty strong for the Christmas period, the fact car owners are kicking the can on essential repairs confirms that money is pretty right now. Yes, people are still willing to splash out on Christmas (as they always do) but that may come at the expense of other purchases.

The risk for retailers is that parsimony spreads to other areas now Christmas is behind us.

— David Goodman

Check Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog for updates all day.

What’s Next

We’ve got a trio of rather British businesses capping off the earnings week tomorrow: convenience store WH Smith, DIY retailer Wickes and buy-to-let lender Paragon.

GfK’s consumer confidence figures will be of interest too, especially after the poor December retail sales.

Pub Quiz

When the Soneva Secret opens next month, the Maldives will arguably have the hotel with the world’s highest entry-level room price. What do you reckon is the hotel’s cheapest rate per night?

--With assistance from Lucy White.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.