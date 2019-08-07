{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    1h ago

    Home Capital tops estimates as second-quarter earnings rise

    The Canadian Press

    Home Capital beats second-quarter estimates

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) beat expectations as its earnings surged in the second quarter.

    The alternative mortgage lender says it earned $31.9 million or 53 cents per diluted share for the period ended June 30, up from $29.6 million or 37 cents per share a year earlier.

    Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings grew 56.8 per cent to 58 cents per share, from 37 cents per share in the prior year.

    Net interest income rose 3.7 per cent year over year to $97.5 million from $84.1 million.

    Home Capital saw mortgage originations rise by $50 million or four per cent to $1.28 billion while loans under administration climbed 1.7 per cent to $22.9 billion.

    The Toronto-based lender was expected to post 51 cents per share in adjusted earnings on $94 million in net interest income.

    The company says conditions in the Canadian real estate market should continue to support stable, profitable growth for the rest of 2019.

    "We have made substantial progress in our operations in the first half of 2019," stated CEO Yousry Bissada.
     

     