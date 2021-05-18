(Bloomberg) -- Home Depot Inc. posted stronger-than-expected results for the first quarter, a signal that the home-improvement trend has room to expand even as the pandemic subsides.

Same-store sales in the U.S., a key metric in retail, rose 29.9% in the period ending May 2, the company said Tuesday in a statement. That beat the 22.1% average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Key Insights

Gross profit increased 32.4% in the quarter compared to this time last year. U.S. companies recently have warned about the rising costs of materials, raising the possibility that these prices could be passed on to consumers. The home-improvement market, in particular, has been contending with high lumber prices.

“Fiscal 2021 is off to a strong start as we continue to build on the momentum from our strategic investments and effectively manage the unprecedented demand for home improvement projects,” Chief Executive Officer Craig Menear said in the statement.

Home Depot did not provide any fiscal guidance. In the last quarter it also declined to release a forecast for fiscal 2021, noting continued uncertainty from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Customer transactions increased 19.3% in the quarter compared to this time last year and the average ticket increased 10.3%, showing that customers are both continuing to shop consistently and spending more. Analysts have been keen to see if loyal customers are frequenting the store more often, even if DIY consumers start to fall off.

Market Reaction

The retailer’s shares rose 2.2% in early trading on Tuesday. Home Depot increased 20% this year through Monday.

