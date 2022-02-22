Home Depot extends decline as profitability spooks investors

Home Depot Inc. fell the most in almost two years on Tuesday after fourth-quarter profitability missed Wall Street’s expectations amid supply-chain investments and higher costs.

While sales remained robust for the home-improvement retailer, much of the growth appeared to be driven by higher prices as customer transactions declined and the cost of sales increased. Gross margin, a closely watched gauge of profitability, fell from a year earlier.

“While we are encouraged by the consistent and resilient demand we’ve seen for home improvement, broader uncertainty remains with respect to the impact of inflation, supply-chain dynamics and how consumer spending will evolve through the year,” Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail told analysts on the company’s conference call.

In an interview, McPhail said transactions fell because stocks of certain goods such as electrical supplies, aren’t enough to meet demand that remains elevated. The company is working to rebuild inventories in those areas, he said.

“Transaction demand does not equal actual demand,” McPhail said. “We’re still operating in what we would call storm-like conditions, where as soon as you put the product on the shelf it sells.”

Home Depot shares fell as much as 9.6 per cent to US$313.65 in New York trading, bringing the stock’s decline this year to 24 per cent. The home-improvement giant’s market capitalization, which had passed that of Walmart Inc. last year, has since slid back below the value of the world’s largest retailer.

Home Depot offered investors a roadmap for 2022, with comparable-store sales growth expected to be “slightly positive” this year after an 11 per cent gain in the year ended Jan. 30. It projects that earnings per share, after excluding some items, will rise by a low-single-digit percentage following a 30 per cent increase last year. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast 2.4 per cent comparable sales growth and about a 5 per cent increase in earnings this year.

The broader housing market remains strong, which benefits the Atlanta-based company. A lack of housing inventory in the U.S. also encourages homeowners to fix up their dwellings to boost their value. However, the company faces tough comparisons versus a year ago, when sales got a boost from U.S. stimulus checks.

Home Depot forecast a flat operating margin this year. Investors are watching closely to see how the company is navigating a stubborn bout of inflation in the U.S. that has eroded many companies’ profitability.

McPhail said pressure on gross margin will continue as the company continues to invest in supply-chain improvements. The company is creating expansive distribution centers across the U.S. in order to get building materials and suppliers more quickly to contractors, who are a key part of the company’s customer base. It expects the majority to come online this year and next.