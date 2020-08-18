Home Depot rises as consumers splurge on do-it-yourself projects

Home Depot Inc. reported sales growth that was more than double the already brisk rate analysts had been expecting, sending shares higher in early trading.

-Same-store sales rose 23.4 per cent, sharply beating the estimate for an 11.4 per cent gain from Consensus Metrix. Revenue of $38.1 billion also surpassed expectations.

Key Insights

-Home Depot Chief Executive Officer Craig Menear called the sales performance “record-breaking.” The company’s statement itself is pretty bare bones on commentary, and analysts will be looking for more detail on this morning’s call.

-Like many companies during the pandemic, Home Depot suspended its full-year forecast in May due to widespread uncertainty around Covid-19 and its impact on the broader economy. It did not reinstate it in today’s results.

-Americans have been opening their wallets on home improvement during the pandemic, recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau show. That’s reflected in Home Depot’s stronger-than-expected results.

-Home Depot, long viewed as a proxy for the U.S. housing market, likely also benefitted as mortgage rates are at a record low, driving demand for new homes and keeping the Atlanta-based retailer’s goods in high demand.

Market Reaction

-Home Depot shares rose as much a 3.6% in early trading on Tuesday. The stock has advanced 32 per cent this year, far outperforming the S&P 500 Index. Home Depot’s biggest competitor, Lowe’s Cos., reports its quarterly results premarket Wednesday.