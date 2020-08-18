Are you looking for a stock?

    1h ago

    Home Depot rises as consumers splurge on do-it-yourself projects

    Jordyn Holman, Bloomberg News

    Home Depot Inc. reported sales growth that was more than double the already brisk rate analysts had been expecting, sending shares higher in early trading.

    -Same-store sales rose 23.4 per cent, sharply beating the estimate for an 11.4 per cent gain from Consensus Metrix. Revenue of $38.1 billion also surpassed expectations.

    Key Insights

    -Home Depot Chief Executive Officer Craig Menear called the sales performance “record-breaking.” The company’s statement itself is pretty bare bones on commentary, and analysts will be looking for more detail on this morning’s call.

    -Like many companies during the pandemic, Home Depot suspended its full-year forecast in May due to widespread uncertainty around Covid-19 and its impact on the broader economy. It did not reinstate it in today’s results.

    -Americans have been opening their wallets on home improvement during the pandemic, recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau show. That’s reflected in Home Depot’s stronger-than-expected results.

    -Home Depot, long viewed as a proxy for the U.S. housing market, likely also benefitted as mortgage rates are at a record low, driving demand for new homes and keeping the Atlanta-based retailer’s goods in high demand.

    Market Reaction

    -Home Depot shares rose as much a 3.6% in early trading on Tuesday. The stock has advanced 32 per cent this year, far outperforming the S&P 500 Index. Home Depot’s biggest competitor, Lowe’s Cos., reports its quarterly results premarket Wednesday.

     