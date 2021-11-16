1h ago
Home Depot Sales Gain Shows Americans Keep Fixing Up Houses
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Home Depot Inc. posted stronger-than-expected results in the third quarter, a sign that increased North American spending on home improvement is outlasting the pandemic.
- Comparable-store sales, a key metric for retailers, increased 6.1% in the period. That’s above the 1.5% average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
Key Insights
- Chief Executive Officer Craig Menear said in the statement that his team is operating with flexibility and agility. “This is what has allowed us to respond to the elevated home improvement demand that has persisted.”
- The results from one of the world’s biggest retailers are being closely watched as companies navigate obstacles ranging from supply-chain logjams and a labor shortage to a stubborn bout of inflation. Home Depot’s earnings were $3.92 a share, beating analysts’ expectations. Revenue of $36.8 billion was above the consensus.
- Customer transactions fell 5.5%, but average ticket size rose to $82.38. Investors will be listening carefully for details on how the retailer is navigating higher prices on the company’s upcoming conference call.
- U.S. home prices have appreciated steadily in 2021, although that growth cooled off slightly in August. Rising home prices often fuel spending on improvement projects, buoying Home Depot’s sales.
Market Reaction
- Home Depot shares rose 0.3% in early trading on Tuesday. The stock was up 40% this year through Monday’s close, outpacing the 25% gain of the S&P 500 index.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.