3h ago
Home Depot Wins Case Rejecting Right to Wear BLM at Work
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A complaint by US labor board prosecutors against Home Depot Inc., for allegedly interfering with workers’ rights to protest against racial harassment, should be dismissed, an agency judge ruled Friday.
The US National Labor Relations Board had alleged that the company violated federal labor law by preventing staff from displaying the message “Black Lives Matter” on their aprons, as well as by threatening employees to discourage collective action.
