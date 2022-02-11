Tax season is coming up, here are some of the top tips you should take advantage of

With home prices increasingly out of reach, some Canadians are turning to alternative investment options to get exposure to residential and commercial real estate sectors. Experts weigh in on why these types of apps could have higher liquidity risks and what type of investor they’re best suited for.

No, really! CTV Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid explores what lessons can be learned from how chief executives of large corporations manage their finances. She says small-time investors can run into the same problems with their investment portfolios as top Corporate Canada bosses such as concentration risk, and takes a look at what CEOs do about it.





February is Your Money Month (YMM) where we take a look at your household finances and investments. Here are some highlights from this week’s interviews:

Tax expert Silvia Jacinto has useful advice as you prepare your income and self-employed tax returns. She talks about common mistakes people make when filing their taxes and how the home office expenses tax deduction has changed this year.

Mia Karmelic, an executive financial consultant with IG Wealth Management, discussed when you should review or change your retirement plan and which questions you should ask yourself to help identify which adaptations to make in your plan.

It’s an age-old question for some Canadians who don’t have a lot of extra money to both pay down their debt and contribute to their registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) ahead of the March 1 tax deadline. Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson makes the case for choosing the debt repayment option.

55



- The number of recommendations Ontario’s new housing affordability task force unveiled in a report this week aimed at allowing more people to buy a home in the province.

