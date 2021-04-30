Canadians' credit scores rose during pandemic: Study



With some Canadians spending less and saving more during the pandemic, credit scores are on the rise, according to a report by fintech company Borrowell. The study found the average credit score improved 18 points over the past year and missed payments decreased by 33 per cent. However, this isn't the case for all Canadians. Those with lower credit scores from the start of the pandemic are 432 times more likely to miss bill payments during COVID. “It’s clear that consumers with low credit scores have experienced more difficulty over the past year than other Canadians,” Borrowell co-founder and CEO Andrew Graham said.



In-office work will never resume to pre-pandemic normal



Many companies are looking at flexible schedules and a continued work from home strategy for employees post pandemic, including Manulife Financial. CEO Roy Gori said he isn't in a hurry to bring his employees back to the office and promises to allow flexibility to work from home when in-office work resumes. Some other firms like HSBC and Deutsche Bank are also signaling dramatic changes to their office footprints, business travel and schedules once COVID eases.



ESG investing doesn't mean sacrificing high returns



Twenty-eight per cent of Canadians see responsible investments as less profitable than traditional investments, according to a study by SOM for Desjardins. However, 64 of 87 sustainable funds tracked by Morningstar outperformed other category peers last year. As ESG investing tools become more mainstream the survey also found 54 per cent of Canadians' main reason to invest responsibly is for the return potential.



Cars are making a COVID comeback



More commuters across the globe are piling into cars as a safer alternative to taking public transit during the pandemic. The spike in demand for vehicles has sent used car prices in the U.S. soaring to all-time highs, and it’s prompting more spending at gas stations, convenience stories, and attractions. The pandemic left many people with pent-up savings, and they’re deciding to hit the road with them.





Constructing your portfolio using the ‘Moneyball’ method



Chris Cole, founder of Artemis Capital Management, says there’s a parallel between the “Moneyball” method of choosing players and his strategy of picking out underdog stocks that have the potential to outperform. Cole’s tactic is to build a portfolio with stocks that can survive big regime changes in the markets and can outperform for over 100 years.