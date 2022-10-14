Canadians expected to spend more on Halloween this year

Candies and costumes and cauldrons…oh my! Individuals are expected to spend 28.4 per cent more on Halloween festivities this year. Kids might even get a better haul trick-or-treating, with the report outlining that $486 million worth of candy is expected to be sold across Canada this month.

More Canadians opt to lease condos amid surging demand for rental market

An increasing number of Canadians are choosing to lease their condominiums amid surging demand for rental properties. A report by RE/MAX Canada said the condo market is “losing inventory to an attractive rental market, as would-be sellers simply opt to lease their units long-term.” BNN Bloomberg’s Hilary Punchard breaks down the full report.

Here’s how you can improve your credit score

There are many different factors that can impact your credit score and sometimes it can be difficult to improve. One important step is to know your starting point and identify possible weaknesses. Experts also suggest only using about 30 per cent of the credit that’s available, in order to maintain a good score and make sure it can be paid off each month. Here are more tips on how to get your credit score under control.

Canadian home sales slowed in September

September is typically a busy month for home sales, but the Canadian Real Estate Association is reporting that it was a different story this year. The Canadian housing group found September home sales fell 3.9 per cent compared to August, and were down 32.3 per cent from the same time a year ago. The organization expects this trend will continue for the rest of the year, as the Bank of Canada is expected to continue with its aggressive rate hiking strategy.

TIP JAR

13 per cent

- That’s the percentage of Canadians that had a stake in Bitcoin last year. The Bank of Canada released its 2021 Bitcoin Omnibus Survey, which found more Canadians were invested in the digital asset last year, up from eight per cent in 2020. Bitcoin investors are more likely to be younger, with 26 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 34 invested in the cryptocurrency.