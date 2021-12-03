Dec 3, 2021
Home Economics: Childhood money hang-ups can last into adulthood; Tax-loss selling season is upon us
BNN Bloomberg
New research shows the way your parents handled money when you were a child could have a lasting impact on your financial experiences as an adult. Meridian Credit Union found over half of Canadians said they carried childhood experiences with money into their adult lives, while 42 per cent said they felt anxious or nervous about their finances in adulthood because of early money-related experiences.
Grocery bills take big bite out of household budgets
Putting food on the table became even more expensive in November, with a United Nations gauge of global food prices climbing another 1.2 per cent. Some of the factors behind rising food prices include bad weather hampering harvest yields, worker shortages, higher shipping costs and surging fertilizer prices. Grains and dairy posted the biggest price increases.
Canada's Big Banks give shareholders an early Christmas present
Canada’s largest banks went six-for-six in dishing out dividend hikes and share buybacks for investors after the country’s banking regulator lifted its pandemic-era ban on those investor-friendly moves last month. The restrictions were originally put in place to ensure stability in the financial system during COVID-related uncertainty.
Tax-loss selling season is upon us
It’s that time of the year when investors look at their money-losing bets and decide what to do with them. One thing you can do is turn those capital losses into tax savings, writes personal finance columnist Dale Jackson. Tax-loss selling allows investment losses to be applied against capital gains to eliminate some, or all, of your potential capital gains taxes. Read the full article to make sure you understand all the rules around tax-loss selling.
Surveys find competing data over the “Great Resignation”
The debate over the extent of the so-called pandemic-induced “Great Resignation” continues. A recent survey from recruitment firm Hays found 65 per cent of respondents said they were looking for a job change because of issues tied to salary, job satisfaction and overall well-being. However, a new Nanos Research poll, conducted for CTV News, found roughly three-quarters of respondents said they actually really liked their job and were not planning on changing gigs any time soon.
Poll finds one-in-four Canadians overspent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
A survey from FP Canada found a quarter of respondents spent more than they budgeted on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Younger shoppers had the hardest time sticking to their spending plans, the findings showed, though FP Canada CEO Tashia Batstone said it’s easy to understand the temptation to spend now that many brick-and-mortar stores reopened after months of pandemic-related lockdowns.
Tip Jar
153,700
The number of jobs Canadian employers added in November, according to Statistics Canada. Economists were expecting an average jobs gain of 37,500.