CRA plans full resumption of debt collections

If you owe money to the government, prepare to hear from the Canada Revenue Agency – if you haven’t already. The agency informed the federal revenue minister that it planned to fully resume its debt collection efforts ahead of tax season this year, according to The Canadian Press. During the pandemic, the CRA eased up on collection efforts because of the economic impact many Canadians felt.

‘Workcations’ are the newest fad among remote workers

A new study shows more Canadians are packing up their laptops and working from abroad. It’s earned the nickname “workcation” – where an employer allows staff to travel and work from anywhere in the world – and it’s becoming more popular with the shift to full-time remote work. A December study from vacation booking firm Kayak estimated 27 per cent of employed Canadians will take a “workcation” this year.

Groceries are more expensive – but which items have seen their price rise by the most?

Grocery stores continue to be one of the most immediate indicators of inflation impact. In February, food prices rose 7.4 per cent compared with a year ago, according to data by Statistics Canada. The annual inflation rate ascended the highest since 1991 (at 5.7 per cent), and some economists warn that more price pressure is coming before inflation slows down. How will that be reflected in grocery aisles? Read this breakdown by The Canadian Press to see how costs for your groceries have climbed since last year.

Home prices rise by record 3.5% in February

February was marked by a record surge in Canadian home prices. The Canadian Real Estate Association said benchmark home prices climbed by 3.5 per cent, while home sales rose 4.6 per cent. Even though new listings increased sharply, higher sales meant inventory levels sank to a record low, and data shows there is only 1.6 months worth of supply on the market.

Only 29% of Canadians think it’s a good idea to buy a home right now: Poll

Speaking of entering the housing market, a new survey shows many Canadians don’t feel like now is the right time to buy. With prices and interest rates climbing, homebuyer sentiment has plummeted: only 29 per cent of 2,000 Canadian respondents thought now is the best moment to buy (compared to 50 per cent last year).

Gen Z less worried about financial scams than older Canadians

Worried about being scammed? Many young Canadians aren’t. In 2021, the amount of money stolen through online fraud skyrocketed, but a survey by Equifax suggests that Gen Z is less worried than the average Canadian. Experts attribute this lack of concern to a dangerous misconception—that being tech-savvy equates to being difficult to manipulate. In a world of digital evolution, however, experts warn fraudsters shouldn't be underestimated.

TIP JAR



3.2%



-That is how much retail sales jumped in January, led by an increase in car purchases