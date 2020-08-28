Lessening the financial burden for students

After a summer jobs market ravaged by COVID-19-related lockdowns, some students are heading into the school year with less money saved than usual. BNN Bloomberg spoke to personal finance experts about how students can ease the financial burden of expenses such as tuition, housing costs, text books and supplies – and ways of earning income during the school year.

When COVID benefits run out

A financial storm is brewing. That’s according to CTV’s Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid. She says the sense of calm brought on by government aid during the COVID-19 pandemic may be short-lived as benefit programs start to wind down. "With fall around the corner, fear is mounting that a potential second wave of COVID-19 could hit and that job losses will pick up as companies adjust their balance sheets and cut costs," she writes. "However, you don't have to be a victim of financial unpreparedness." She says Canadians can take action now by tucking money aside, creating an emergency fund or finding a side hustle to supplement income.



Time to play defence as markets reset

As uncertainty swirls about how the COVID-19 pandemic will unfold in the fall months, now is the time to prepare your portfolio for any potential volatility, warns Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson. While broader equity markets are back near pre-pandemic highs, they could come crashing down amid a resurgence in COVID cases and the uncertainty around the November U.S. presidential election. "There’s not much average investors can do get a clearer view of what is moving the markets, but there are ways to ensure their portfolios are hedged against whatever lies ahead," Jackson says. "That could mean banking up enough cash and fixed income to weather a long downturn, and a review of the equity portion that needs to grow to meet your retirement goals."

How much should you tip during a pandemic?

As the pandemic continues to batter the food service industry, it’s become even more difficult for consumers to decide how generous they should be when it comes to tipping – especially when their own financial situations may be suffering. The Canadian Press' Tara Deschamps spoke to industry experts for advice on how patrons should be tipping in the COVID-19 era.

REIT investors hit hard despite robust housing market

While the country’s private real estate market is booming, REIT investors aren’t as lucky. Even as home sales and prices soar again after a brief dip due to COVID-19, Canada’ REIT index, the iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT ETF, which trades under the ticker XRE, is headed towards its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, according to a report from Bloomberg News. The index is over-exposed to retail and office space, two sectors that have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, as e-commerce and remote work become the new normal. The REIT index is also under-exposed to data centres, warehouses and mobile phone towers – real estate that is proving increasingly important as companies move completely online and wireless companies launch 5G.

TIP JAR

“It’s about the moment for the children – it’s about teaching them, not telling them, because they’ll understand more from the experience than they will [from] just a conversation” - Castlemark Wealth Management President Robyn Thompson on teaching children about money

We must teach children money basics to 'set them up for success': Financial planner The COVID-19 crisis has put people’s financial literacy into perspective and many parents, as well as the government of Ontario, are placing more emphasis on teaching kids the fundamentals of money managing. Robyn Thompson, certified financial planner and president of Castlemark Wealth Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss top finance lessons parents can teach their children during these uncertain times.

