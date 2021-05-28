Home Economics: How to shield your finances from inflation; Should you rent or buy?

Is it better to own a home or rent?



Are you on the fence on whether you should

? CTV’s Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid looks into the case for both, and why she says it depends on where you are in your life. Homeownership can come with a lot of unexpected costs, while renting is stable and easy to get out of. So, the choice should be made depending on your lifestyle, not just about how much money you can make.



How to protect your portfolio from inflation



Inflation, inflation, inflation. You may have noticed it at the gas pump recently or maybe when grocery shopping. The cost of living is going up. But how can you protect your hard-earned investments from these increases? Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson lists

your portfolio against the rapid rise in living costs and not sacrifice return potential.



Canadians unphased by tougher mortgage stress test



Starting next week Canadian homebuyers should expect a tougher mortgage stress test that will reduce buying power for some. Despite the increase in the minimum qualifying rate to 5.25 per cent, there hasn’t been a frenzy of buyers to lock in a mortgage before the

. “This change is a lot less significant than the one in 2018, so there might not be as big a rush,” said BMO Senior Economist Robert Kavcic.

Working remotely to outlast the pandemic



The COVID-19 pandemic is going to have a lasting impact on Canadians’ willingness to return to the office. Up to one quarter of hours worked could be remote after the health crisis ends,

Statistics Canada said Wednesday . The agency also said the shift in working arrangements will not only affect workplaces but areas like the housing market, traffic and climate change.



Why COVID made CMHC’s 2030 attainable housing goal harder to reach



With house prices skyrocketing during the pandemic, affordable housing for many Canadians is out of reach. The new President and CEO of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Romy Bowers, says she believes reaching the organization’s goal of creating attainable housing for all Canadians by 2030 will be more difficult because of the divide between the “have's and have-not's” seen during the pandemic. Despite the economic divide, Bowers also says one of the biggest challenges for affordable housing is the lack of supply in Canada.



Crowdfunded real estate growing, but do your research before investing



Crowdfunded real estate investments are on the rise giving even the most cash-strapped Canadians a chance to profit from the red hot market. Some companies like Vancouver-based Addy offer crowdfunded investments in real estate

, but experts warn prospective investors to do their research first. “Like any other new product or concept that comes out, it requires due diligence by any investor," said Tina Tehranchian, an Assante Capital Management Ltd. senior wealth adviser.



Tip Jar



"Purchasing real estate is almost always the best choice in the long term, but not necessarily in the short term.” -