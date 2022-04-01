Wedding season doesn’t need to put you in debt

The upcoming wedding season is a time for celebration and joy, but it could also be a time for financial pressure. The list of expenses can seem daunting: travel, lodging, gifts, attire — all of it motivated by the desire to show your devotion to a loved one about to say “I do.” But here’s a little secret: they don’t want you to struggle. Check out these tips for cutting costs and handling the financial burden of attending weddings.

Rewards cards are worth considering amid rising travel costs: Experts

Gearing up to travel again? Experts suggest using travel rewards credit cards to your advantage. With airfare costs climbing as a result of rising demand and higher jet fuel prices, rewards cards can help offset travel expenses – if the cards are used correctly.

Bank of mom and dad help protect Vancouver homeowners’ paycheques: Realtor

We know there’s a housing affordability crisis throughout Canada, but how are so many homebuyers coughing up big down payments? A potential answer: The bank of mom and dad. A Vancouver realtor said homebuyers are turning to their parents to help shield their paycheques. But what other “coping mechanisms” are there for aspiring homebuyers who don’t have the luxury of parental funding? BNN Bloomberg’s Noah Zivitz has the details.

How to cut costs and still fill your fridge and pantry

Food prices continue to rise, and even those with ample disposable income are feeling the impact on their savings. With a 7.4 per cent jump in grocery costs this February compared to last year, according to Statistics Canada, shoppers endured the biggest surge in food prices in the last decade. What can you do to cut costs and save money on groceries? Check out these tips for making the most of your food purchases amid inflation.

Return-to-the-office brings on additional expenses, how can you adjust?

Personal finance experts are warning many Canadians’ pocketbooks could be in store for a huge adjustment period as companies look to bring workers back into the office. As employees face additional expenses like daily commuting and eating out for lunch, professionals say the easiest way to avoid getting caught by surprise is to create a budget or update the one you have already. For more ways to save cash as you leave your home office behind, check out the full feature here.

$10 billion



The total amount that investors, who rushed to beat the March 1 RRSP contribution deadline, pumped out into mutual funds in February alone, according to the Investment Funds Institute of Canada.