Navigating market volatility; What to do with a high interest savings account

That’s the message from Castlemark Wealth Management’s Robyn Thompson in times of extreme market volatility. In a timely Your Money Month segment, Thompson said if you’re spooked by wild swings in the market, it could be a sign you need to reassess your risk tolerance. She also said it’s important to keep your long-term investment goals in mind.

If Canadian real estate is too pricey for you, perhaps you could look abroad. Sotheby’s Realtor Christo Lourantos says buying property abroad comes with a unique set of risks including legal and permit issues that could determine whether you're allowed to buy property in certain countries.

You might remember the days when high interest savings accounts would yield a return of more than a couple percentage points. However, as those return rates are being vastly outpaced by inflation, where else can you put your money? Is having a high interest savings account worth it? In some ways, yes, according to these finance professionals.

The world is opening up and that means more Canadians will be travelling. The good news is there is now a more robust range of travel insurance options after the federal government eased COVID-related travel rules, some experts say. Here’s a roundup of important changes to Canadian travel insurance policies.

A new Bank of Montreal survey suggests an increasing number of Canadians are feeling less confident about their retirement. The survey found many are worried they might not have enough money in retirement as home prices and inflation surge higher. However, one economist said some Canadians might be overestimating their income needs in their golden years.

Aside from the well-known tax advantages of a registered retirement savings account, Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson says don’t forget to invest in your RRSP as well. He breaks down which types of investments are most appropriate for an RRSP and which may be less suitable.

"There are some people who recognize that they're just not good with credit cards, but they want to be better at their personal finances.''



- Liz Enriquez, a personal finance mentor at Ambitious Adulting, on how pre-paid credit cards can help young people keep their spending in check.

