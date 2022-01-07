Canadian firms account for nearly 1 in 4 of RBC's top 30 global investing ideas for Q1 2022

886,000



The total number of jobs Canada added in 2021, a new annual record. The figure also adds to growing evidence that Canada's economy ended the year in a strong position.

