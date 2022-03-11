Fundamentals are best portfolio defence from Russian invasion

Geopolitical risk has been front and centre in the markets this week. Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson said while this type of risk can be difficult to gauge for even the most experienced investors, in most cases, the best hedge is diversification . How do you achieve it? He said for many investors, mutual funds or exchange-traded funds can be their best bet.

Return to the office full-time? Survey finds most say 'no thanks'



A new survey showed many Canadian office workers don’t want to go back to their cubicles on a full-time basis. An Amazon Business report found 57 per cent of respondents would prefer a hybrid work model, and 43 per cent would likely look for another job if their employer made them go back to the office five days a week. However, there are some ways employers can incentivize workers to return. A new survey showed many Canadian office workers don’t want to go back to their cubicles on a full-time basis. An Amazon Business report found 57 per cent of respondents would prefer a hybrid work model, and 43 per cent would likely look for another job if their employer made them go back to the office five days a week. However, there are some ways employers can incentivize workers to return. Read about it here.

Closing the financial gap between men and women



As CTV Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid puts it, International Women’s Day is “a day to celebrate and a day to say we can do a little better.” She’s referring to the fact that while more women are climbing the corporate ladder and increasingly starting their own businesses, there’s still a ways to go in As CTV Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid puts it, International Women’s Day is “a day to celebrate and a day to say we can do a little better.” She’s referring to the fact that while more women are climbing the corporate ladder and increasingly starting their own businesses, there’s still a ways to go in closing the financial gap.

How to navigate the tax code if you're a gig economy worker



As more and more young Canadians turn to the gig economy to make some extra cash, the Canada Revenue Agency is paying closer attention to potentially under-reported income on personal tax returns. Tax filing can be confusing if you have revenue coming from a variety of sources such as ads or sponsorships. BNN Bloomberg As more and more young Canadians turn to the gig economy to make some extra cash, the Canada Revenue Agency is paying closer attention to potentially under-reported income on personal tax returns. Tax filing can be confusing if you have revenue coming from a variety of sources such as ads or sponsorships. BNN Bloomberg talked to experts about how gig economy workers can navigate the tax code.

The benefits of cash-back credit cards



Thinking about spending some “treat” money? Ratehub.ca recently published a 2021 Digital Money Trends Report that said 78 per cent of credit card holders use a card that provides some kind of reward, with



Fewer new mortgages even before rate hike



Canadians were already taking out Thinking about spending some “treat” money? Ratehub.ca recently published a 2021 Digital Money Trends Report that said 78 per cent of credit card holders use a card that provides some kind of reward, with cash-back rewards found to be the most popular. Mikael Castaldo, general manager of everyday banking at Ratehub.ca, said the straight-ahead cash-back rewards could allow you to make the most of your savings, avoiding the potential limitations that come with store credit or travel reward cards. “It’s extremely clear the rate of return that you’re getting," he said.Canadians were already taking out fewer new mortgages before the Bank of Canada increased its benchmark rate last week to 0.50 per cent, according to Equifax. New mortgages fell 8.12 per cent year-over-year in the last three months of 2021, with hot housing markets like Toronto and Hamilton falling 16.1 and 18.7 per cent, respectively. The average loan for new mortgages climbed 10.1 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2020, reaching $355,000, before slipping 1.5 per cent from the third quarter, marking the first decrease since the inception of the pandemic.

TIP JAR



“The competition for talent is as fierce as I’ve seen it, possibly ever”

- RBC Capital Markets Chief Executive Officer Derek Neldner on the current hiring landscape

Sign up for BNN Bloomberg's weekly newsletter, Home Economics, which aims to help Canadians navigate their personal finances in the age of social distancing and beyond. Have it delivered to your inbox every Friday by subscribing at https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe