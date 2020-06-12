Pattie Lovett-Reid: What to do if you suspect someone of being a CERB fraudster

Canadian household debt burdens rise in Q1

A key measure of household debt rose in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold, Statistics Canada reported Friday. The seasonally-adjusted credit market to disposable income ratio reached 176.93 per cent. In other words, Canadians on average owed nearly $1.77 for every dollar of disposable income. But as BMO economist Priscilla Thiagamoorthy notes, household debt was a key vulnerability for the economy prior to the pandemic.

Systemic racism in Canada reflected in income, health disparities

Inequalities and disparities on measures such as income, education and health are reflections of systemic racism in Canada, Ingrid Waldron, a professor at Dalhousie University's school of nursing, told The Canadian Press. Waldron's comments come on the heels of anti-racism protests around the world in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. while in police custody last month. In the wake of his death, Canada's own record on race has come into the spotlight. On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Indigenous and racialized Canadians have long known "that there is systemic discrimination right across our country and every part of our country and in our institutions." And Statistics Canada announced it will begin gathering labour force data by race starting in July, to provide insight on the social, economic and labour divides among different racial groups in the country.

COVID-19 causing some Canadians to consider life insurance

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing some Canadians to reconsider whether they need life insurance, a decision that is often set aside for later in life. A survey released by PolicyMe shows 24 per cent of Canadian adults who did not have life insurance prior to the pandemic have since purchased a policy or are considering purchasing one. CTV’s Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid explains how the need for life insurance will differ depending on an individuals' circumstance.

Smarter alternatives to parking cash in an emergency fund

It’s a message industry-sponsored advocates have been parroting for decades: Always have three-to-six months of household expenses in cash for emergencies. Some follow the emergency cash rule on the advice of their parents and encourage their own children to do the same. But according to personal finance columnist Dale Jackson, some number-crunching reveals how that money can be put to better use. He offers smarter alternatives to raise cash for when emergencies actually happen.

Grocers end pandemic pay premium for workers

Loblaw and Metro are ending their pandemic wage premiums as provinces begin to reopen their economies. Many Canadian grocery chains have paid their essential staff an extra two dollars per hour since March to help compensate for the heightened risk of being exposed to COVID-19. Loblaw’s decision to end its wage top-up was criticized by Unifor National President Jerry Dias, who warned “the danger has not passed.”

Eligibility hurdles for CEBA: Ask BNN Bloomberg

Many small businesses are reworking their corporate strategies to survive the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Emil in Westmount, Que. said he's been operating a dentist office for over 35 years, but now he's running the business through a checking account. Emil wants to apply for the Canadian Emergency Business Account to help ends meet, but in order to qualify you need to be running your finances through a business account, not a checking account. Dilys D'Cruz of Meridian Credit Union breaks down Emil's options.

What to do if you suspect someone is taking advantage of CERB

While many Canadians are applying for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) in good faith, some may be looking to tap into the federal resource without really needing it. CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid talks about what to do if you suspect someone might be taking advantage of CERB. She says if you think something's wrong, you should report it. But Personal Finance Author Melissa Leong notes before taking that step, it's important to know the whole situation and make sure you have clear facts to back up your claims.

TIP JAR

“There are 95 different tax credits and deductions that Canadians can use to reduce their overall taxes. Within the medical expense deduction tax credits, there’s 134. So when you look at that make sure that you’re using all of the available resources." — Robyn Thompson, president of Castlemark Wealth Management, on how the "sandwich generation" can better manage their finances to support both their children and their aging parents

Families must understand available assistance as aging parents move back home: Financial planner With long-term care homes struggling during the pandemic, Robyn Thompson, president of Castlemark Wealth Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the importance of financial conversations with family members and how the "sandwich generation" can manage their new home economics.

